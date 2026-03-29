Colorado Sprinkler Repair Expands Focus on Professional Landscaping Services in Westminster and Thornton, Colorado

Thornton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2026 --Known for reliable, no-fuss sprinkler system repairs throughout the north Denver metro area, Colorado Sprinkler Repair is now expanding its services to include full-scale residential and commercial landscaping services in Westminster and Thornton, Colorado. It's a natural step forward that reflects years of earned trust and hands-on experience in Colorado yards.



The decision didn't come from a marketing trend or an industry shift. It came from what customers kept asking for—more complete outdoor solutions from the same team they've relied on season after season. People wanted more than sprinkler blowouts and valve fixes. They wanted one crew to handle it all from start to finish.



Colorado Sprinkler Repair responded accordingly. The company invested in new equipment, trained its team, and quietly started offering expanded landscaping services—everything from sod installation and plantings to seasonal clean-ups, grading, stone and mulch design, and light hardscaping.



These aren't one-size-fits-all packages. Each job is tailored to the property, the region, and how the space will be used. In Colorado's dry, often unpredictable climate, good landscaping isn't just about how it looks—it's about how it works. Colorado Sprinkler Repair brings that understanding into every project, designing with efficiency, longevity, and visual balance in mind.



What makes their approach stand out is the way they connect systems. Sprinkler repairs aren't handled separately from landscape design—they're built together. This kind of integrated planning helps avoid problems in the future and often saves customers time and money. It's a practical method that requires real knowledge of both trades. Fortunately, they have it.



The company continues to serve Westminster and Thornton with a local mindset. They know the soil, the slopes, and the seasons, and they bring that insight into every yard, every property line, and every plan.



For more information on sod installation services in Lafayette and Westminster, visit https://coloradosprinklerrepair.com/sod-installation-thornton-lafayette-broomfield-westminster-erie/.



Call (303) 517-9368 for details.



About Colorado Sprinkler Repair

Colorado Sprinkler Repair is a locally owned and operated company based in Westminster, Colorado. With over a decade of experience in sprinkler repair, installation, and irrigation management, the company now offers full-service landscaping solutions across Westminster and Thornton. Known for reliable service and honest work, Colorado Sprinkler Repair helps property owners create outdoor spaces that are functional, efficient, and built to last.