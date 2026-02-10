Colorado Sprinkler Repair Expands Specialized Sod Installation Services in Lafayette and Westminster, Colorado

Thornton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2026 --Colorado Sprinkler Repair, a trusted name in irrigation solutions across the Front Range, has expanded its service portfolio to include dedicated sod installation in Lafayette and Westminster, Colorado. The company now provides full-service sod installation alongside its established sprinkler repair and lawn care services, addressing the growing demand for efficient, professional turf establishment in residential and commercial landscapes. Their sod installer in Lafayette and Westminster, Colorado brings their expertise and experience.



Sod installation is a natural extension of Colorado Sprinkler Repair's existing operations. By combining irrigation expertise with the proper grading, preparation, and placement of sod, the company offers a seamless solution for property owners seeking reliable, healthy lawns from day one. The sod installation team follows a straightforward process that includes soil preparation, proper watering schedules, and integration with existing or upgraded sprinkler systems.



This expansion directly responds to what they've been seeing on the ground. Homeowners and property managers seek faster, cleaner results that hold up over time. Their crews are already experienced with water management and lawn performance, so offering full sod installation was a natural move.



The company's approach focuses on ensuring long-term sod health, not just fast installation. Colorado Sprinkler Repair ensures each job is completed to support turf survival and growth, from proper root contact and soil compaction control to system checks for irrigation coverage.



Colorado Sprinkler Repair continues to serve Boulder, Broomfield, and Adams Counties. The new sod installation service is available immediately in Lafayette and Westminster, and scheduling is now open for both residential and commercial clients.



For more information on landscaping services in Westminster and Thornton, Colorado, visit https://coloradosprinklerrepair.com/.



Call (303) 517-9368 for details.



About Colorado Sprinkler Repair

Colorado Sprinkler Repair is a locally owned company specializing in irrigation system repairs, sprinkler installation, and lawn restoration throughout the Front Range of Colorado. With a reputation for fast response, honest pricing, and knowledgeable technicians, the company serves homeowners and businesses across Lafayette, Westminster, Broomfield, Erie, and surrounding areas.