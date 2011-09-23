CashAdvance.com Debuts Colorado Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2011 --CashAdvance.com unveils its Colorado Consumer Resource Center to help consumers make an educated decision when getting a cash advance. Since consumers have expressed confusion due to laws varying from state to state and frequent changes in cash advance laws in Colorado, CashAdvance.com has created this up-to-date consumer guide with information appropriate for those residing within the state. This resource was created by financial experts who gathered relevant information about the cash advance process to make it easy for consumers who want to be educated about cash advance laws and regulations.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Colorado Laws & Regulations page is found within the Colorado Consumer Resource Center. It is here that consumers can find information and the latest details about a payday loan. Maximum loan amounts, term limits, and maximum interest rates and financial fees are all essential points of a payday loan that can be found by using this resource. Consumers can also learn about payment plans, the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, and the length of the cool-off period between loans.



Consumers that research a Colorado cash advance loan by using the Laws & Regulations page can make an informed financial decision. Before they start the process of taking out a loan they can look at the summary of requirements a loan must comply with in order for it to be legal in Colorado. To ensure consumers are aware of current state laws and regulations that pertain to the cash advance process and requirements, it is advised that they check for regular updates within the consumer guide.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Colorado Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Colorado, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."