CashAdvance.com Announces the New Colorado Consumer Protection Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2011 --Unexpected bills, missed days of work or illness are all contributing reasons for the growth in the short-term loan industry. As the current cost of living rises, many consumers are finding it more difficult to save for unexpected expenses. Consumers that are in need of a payday loan or a short-term loan are finding the CashAdvance.com website and the new Colorado Consumer Protection page a great resource. As a member of the industry for over a decade, CashAdvance.com has become a favorite location to find accurate and timely information about cash advances and personal finance.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Colorado Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Colorado, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Residents will gain comfort in learning that short-term loans and lenders in Colorado are governed by the Attorney General of the Colorado Department of Law. All complaints, issues and resolutions will be overseen by this office to ensure that all consumers are treated fairly when applying for a Colorado cash advance. It should also be noted that all cash advance stores in Colorado must be licensed. This licensing and compliance to regulations is administered and monitored by the Colorado Department of Law Uniform Consumer Credit Code. Residents will find information for both offices on the Colorado Consumer Protection page.



It is important for consumers to fully understand the process of short-term loans and their rights under the laws of their state. CashAdvance.com is committed to providing this information to consumers in a concise and up to date format to ensure their ability to make wise financial decisions.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”