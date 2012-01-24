CashAdvance.com Presents Colorado Loan Process Resource

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2012 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce the addition of the Colorado Loan Process educational resource. Although cash advances have been a popular choice for consumers in Colorado who need financial help, like any prominent industry, scam artists have been reported in recent years. In fear of getting taken advantage of, consumers may not know which lenders are trustworthy and may even have opted to not get a payday loan. The addition of CashAdvance.com’s Colorado Loan Process page helps fight illicit activities by educating our customers.



In order to help consumers, the Loan Process page details all the requirements for applying for and receiving payday loans in Colorado. The page provides information about how the repayment process works, the availability of automatic repayment of loans and if there are any up-front costs associated with loan applications.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



When consumers visit the Colorado Loan Process page, they will see a wealth of up-to-date and easily read information detailing the precise requirements of loans and other information imperative to borrowing responsibly in the state.



The Loan Process page is only one part of the Colorado Consumer Resource section. The Laws and Regulations for payday loans in Colorado, resources and contact information for Consumer Protection agencies, and even alternatives to payday loans available to Coloradans, are all available free of charge to visitors. When the Loan Process page is used by consumers in conjunction with the other pages of the Consumer Resource section, there is no better way to become an expert on the process online.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Colorado Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Colorado, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."