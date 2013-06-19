Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --Colorblindglobal2.com is for men and women that are open to dating singles from many different ethnic backgrounds. It has been newly improved and redesigned and is offering free communication starting, Wednesday, June 19, 2013 to July 31, 2013.



Colorblindglobal2.com is for marriage minded singles. This dating website also recognizes the need to have annual “meet in person” events for paid members. Therefore, a dinner dance will be planned for the Spring/Summer of 2014 in Glendale, AZ.



You can post videos, chat, send messages, view profiles, and add sounds with all paid membership levels. It is highly recommended that you add a photo of yourself to increase your chances—a recent head-shot and a full length photo. Members are encouraged to take their time getting to know their dates, not rushing into anything.



People are becoming increasingly interested in cultural differences and accepting interracial relationships or marriage as the norm. Love comes in many colors and singles are realizing that finding a compatible mate can be discovered through interracial dating. Sometimes being adventurous and meeting someone new from a different ethnic background can be the right fit.



Colorblindglobal.com is the sister site and is for non-black men and black women.



