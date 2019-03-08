Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month at Hudson Regional Hospital

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2019 --For many Americans, colorectal cancer is an all-too-common reality as the disease is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the United States.



It has been determined that preventive testing has significantly reduced colorectal cancer. Survival rates for colorectal cancer closely mirror how you get tested. The five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer found at the local stage is 90 percent.



So, with rigorous preventive testing paired with healthy living, colorectal cancer be something seen in the rearview mirror. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Hudson Regional Hospital will be posting information and hosting events about this topic.



Hudson Regional Hospital provides different examination and treatment options that can be used for dealing with colon cancer. Based on the most recent data and input from Hudson Regional Hospital physicians, here is a selection of tools that can be applied to help manage your life with heart disease.



Preventive Colorectal Cancer Tests

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance recommends regular screenings for colon cancer, which can vary based on your age and ethnicity. It's typical for people to begin colon screenings at the age of 50 and then regularly after that.



Moreover, if your family has a history of colorectal cancer, screening is advised starting at age 45, and if you have any signs or symptoms, you should be screened right away.



Healthy Living

Besides testing, there are a plethora of ways people can stay healthy. Consistent evidence shows that diets in high in vegetables and fruits reduce the likelihood. Also, people who exercise 30 to 60 minutes a day can reduce their risk of developing colorectal cancer by 30 to 40 percent.



Also, try to avoid cigarettes and alcohol. Long-term cigarette smoking has been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer while drinking 3.5 drinks a day can increase your risk of developing colorectal cancer 1.5 times.



Jewish Focus

According to Hudson Regional Hospital gastroenterologist Dr. Scott Lippe, Ashkenazi Jews should be especially keen on the dangers of colon cancer.



"A genetic mutation on the "colon cancer gene" is found in over 6 percent of all Ashkenazi Jews in America and increases to 28 percent of those Jews with a family history of colorectal cancer," said Dr. Lippe. "The average non-Jewish American colon cancer rate is about 6 percent as a baseline. Given the increased incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), which also predisposes to a higher colon cancer rate, it can be confidently asserted that the average Ashkenazi Jew in America is at a higher than average risk for colorectal cancer."



However, cancer signs such as a precancerous polyp in the bowel, identified at an early stage render colon cancer entirely preventable. A colonoscopy is a procedure performed on a sleeping patient with a thin, flexible scope attached to video equipment. Polyps can be biopsied or removed entirely in a painless fashion. The patient only needs to clean out their bowels the night before with a liquid preparation.



It would seem advisable for physicians to identify patients who are of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry and approach a screening strategy that is appropriate for individuals at higher-than-normal risk for colon cancer. This would include an initial screening colonoscopy at least by the age of 50, or 10 years before the age of onset of disease in a close relative. This should be viewed as nothing more than routine screening, like pap smears, prostate exams, and mammographies.



