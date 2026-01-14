Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2026 --Congratulations, the retail store is finally open! The ongoing mission, aside from inventory control, employees, and the other day-to-day tasks that require attention, is to effectively market the retail store and bring people in. A common and effective way to help people find a location is with a colorful store awning from MASA Architectural Canopies. Store awnings come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors, and these are ideal for helping to let people know where the retail store is. These can be purely decorative in nature, or they can help to provide protection for windows and doors on a building, but regardless they are great tools for marketing that work for your business, day and night. Contact them today to learn more about adding a store awning to your building.



Every business, including retail stores, has a set of colors they use as part of their logo and elsewhere. The primary color, at a minimum, should be considered for use with the store awning, and perhaps several colors can be used in a creative way. Most buildings are various shades of grey or brown, so having a bright, vibrant color like blue, green, red, or black can really help to grab someone's attention and make them look at the store.



A large store awning can help create additional usable space, such as for outdoor seating for a small restaurant or cafe, or for adding outdoor display space for a retail store. This space can be used to attract people to a storefront without them having to go inside, and if they like what they see, they can then go into the store to find more.



Many times, it can be just as effective to have a logo and business name on a store awning, rather than getting a sign on the building. This would save the additional cost of a sign with the name on it, and the store awning provides other benefits that a sign would not be able to do. And for at least some businesses, they can have multiple store awnings, and message repetition is one of the keys to marketing properly and effectively.



The store awning is part of the "face" of a business and the building that the business is in. Having an attractive store awning, or multiple awnings, helps show people where the business is and can attract new customers. MASA Architectural Canopies has years of experience in making high quality store awnings and can help to design one for a business as well. Contact them today to learn more.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.