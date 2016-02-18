Colorology Launches Customizable Wall Art That Can Be Colored or Painted

Stoughton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --New company Colorology offers customizable artwork that can be colored, painted or hung to create a distinctive look for customers' homes. With lots of artwork to choose from, there is a piece of artwork that everyone will love.



The company offers dozens of prints that come on heavyweight; 300-gram textured paper that is printed using ChromaLife100+ archival ink. The prints, which are shipped with a 16x20 inch off-white matter and a white foam core back, come in a variety of styles and categories, ranging from images of animals to landscapes to vintage and retro-inspired pieces.



"Colorology's plan is to provide customers with enough line art, information, techniques, and tips to make their passion of coloring like an artist a reality."



A spokesperson for the company said. "We work with artists all around the world to bring customers unique drawings and illustrations that they can paint or color using their medium of choice."



The website's founder discovered coloring as a way to reduce stress and express creativity and realized that coloring was a pastime that nearly everyone could enjoy. To that end, the site not only offers prints and optional frames but also has numerous posts that offer information and tips about the best methods to use for coloring as well as choosing the right materials.



Recent posts looked at using watercolor pencils, gel pens and a variety of different markers to color, as well as using techniques like flat washes with watercolor paints. The options are nearly endless, the spokesperson said, which is why adult coloring is so attractive.



"Colors can be great adjusting the mood, and seeing many colors at once can be really relaxing," the spokesperson said. "The best part is that coloring can be done anywhere and at any time, as it requires so little time and resources, making it enjoyable any time someone wants to give themselves a break. It allows a person to unplug from the electronic world."



In addition to techniques and reviews, the site also offers inspiration, with product pages that feature images of colored prints. Most of the pieces are 11x14 and printed on 12x18 paper, leaving room for matting and framing. A satin black 16x20 frame is available for purchase with each print, as well.



More information is available at http://colorology.io.



About Colorology

