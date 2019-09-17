Columbus Airport Travelers Are Paying Cheap for Long-Term Airport Parking with This Discounted Deal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --Travelers passing through John Glenn International Airport can save on airport parking. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that introduced unbranded parking to the market, is selling parking near CMH starting at $3.49/day. The parking deal includes a free shuttle ride to and back from CMH, and may be cancelled for free any time.



"We believe airport parking shouldn't be this expensive," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Off-airport parking can reduce traffic congestion inside the airport."



"Travelers are happy with the rate and parking providers earn more revenues. It's a win-win."



Parking at John Glenn Columbus International Airport currently costs $5 to 30 per day at the shuttle lots and terminal parking garage. On Air Parking guarantees its cheap rates advertised online.



"We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap airport parking."



To purchase a deal for CMH starting at $3.49/day, visit the On Air Parking CMH reservation page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.