Columbus Invisalign Providers Treat Patients to Summer Fun

The Columbus orthodontists provide children and adult braces at their family-run practice and they work hard to ensure each patient feels like a member of their family. That's why every other year, the staff and doctors throw a summer celebration for their patients.



This year, a record 1,200 guests, including patients and their families, enjoyed sun and fun at the Groveport Aquatic Center. And the doctors didn't sit on the sidelines during the celebration - they treated patients to a dance to Nicki Minaj's "Starships," proving they know how to balance fun and professionalism with their patients.



"Each day, we work hard to strike a unique balance with our patients," said Ronald Carmen, a Columbus Invisalign provider. "We want to assure them they are receiving state of the art care from professionals, but we also want them to experience a little bit of fun while they are receiving their orthodontic treatment. This party is a way to help us build a relationship with all of our patients."



Providing More Than Basic Orthodontic Care

For Columbus orthodontists, the actual procedures are only a small piece of the puzzle. The doctors, along with their dedicated staff, work hard to make each patient feel like a member of their extended family. It all starts in their office, which provides a game room with the latest gaming technology to set their patients at ease.



"We realize that orthodontic treatment, especially for children, can sometimes be intimidating," Jesse Carmen said. "If we can help ease apprehension in any way, from having a fun game room in our office to throwing a summer pool party, we'll do it. This party is a reminder that we love our patients and we love what we do."



