Columbus, Ohio Plastic Surgeon Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe Wins RealSelf 100 Award

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Local physician Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe of ROXY Plastic Surgery is one of 100 doctors in the nation to receive the prestigious RealSelf 100 Award, out of nearly 13,000 board certified specialists with a presence on RealSelf—the leading online community helping people make confident choices in elective cosmetic procedures.



In a time when 1 in 4 U.S. adults share their health experiences on social media channels, the medical professionals that made the 2015 RealSelf 100 are recognized both for having an outstanding record of consumer feedback and for providing credible, valuable insights in response to consumer questions about elective cosmetic treatments, plastic surgery, dentistry and more.



Dr. Grawe of ROXY Plastic Surgery offers full range of services for her Columbus, Ohio patients – from Med Spa procedures like chemical peels, laser hair removal, and spray tans – to injectables like Botox, Juvederm, and Voluma – to the most popular plastic surgeries like breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe is board-certified in plastic surgery with more than 10 years of experience, including five years running her own private practice. Since graduating from the University of Texas at Galveston and completing her residency training at Ohio State University Medical Center, Dr. Grawe has performed well over 1,000 surgeries and earned a 5-star rating on review sites including RealSelf.com.



"The doctors receiving this award were among the top 1% of our 13,000-member doctor community in 2015," said Tom Seery, RealSelf founder and CEO. "When I started RealSelf, many doctors questioned why they should 'give away' their expertise 'for free' on the web. Now, eight years later — and with over one million doctor answers on our platform — we are proud of the standard this select group has set. They're leading the way by empowering millions of consumers to gain access to the information they need to make smart and confident health and beauty decisions."



Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe is an expert contributor to RealSelf, and to date has posted 768 answers to questions on RealSelf. Each month people from all over world ask important plastic surgery related questions, such as what implant size and shape they should consider for breast or butt augmentation. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe also maintains a patient star rating of 5 out of five stars in all of her RealSelf reviews.



For the full list of RealSelf 100 Award winners, visit http://www.realself.com/RS100.



About RealSelf

Since its founding in 2006, RealSelf has created the world's largest community for learning and sharing information about cosmetic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, and other elective treatments. Our extensive collections of reviews, photos, videos and doctor Q&A make RealSelf the most trusted resource for those who are looking for help beyond the beauty counter.



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery serves as Ohio's leading, all-female plastic surgery center and med spa. The team understands plastic surgery can change a person's life and remains passionate about helping clients gain confidence and look amazing. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments. Patients find ROXY Plastic Surgery is known for quality service and exceptional results. Time, safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, and the team remains proud of the level of care offered.



