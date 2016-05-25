Combat to the Community - Disabled Veteran Strives to Bring Tech to the People

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Tech Garden, a non-profit 501(c)3, announces the acquisition of its first Mobile Maker Space and launches its first public fundraising effort through Kickstarter. Once funded, the 33' trailer will be stocked with state-of-the-art engineering technology and will maximize community outreach by bringing hands-on workshops to students.



Tech Garden, was founded by Navy-veteran Brad Halsey, to be the first of its kind learning-unit. Halsey and his colleague, Dr. Albert Vega, have more than 10 years of experience designing and working in mobile tech labs in Iraq and Afghanistan for the military and have adapted their experience to benefit the civilian world. Through a collaborative and hands-on curriculum, the Tech Garden maker-spaces will provide an inclusive atmosphere to cultivate tech-focused problem solving.



"We want to dispel the fear of engineering and tech, to make it less intimidating and more accessible to people of all ages and walks of life," Halsey says. "Through Tech Garden, people can discover new interests and hobbies, improve their resumes to increase job prospects, hone outdated tech-skills, and even use these new skills to start small businesses. If we raise enough, we will donate a fully-equipped maker-space to the Alexandria City Public School system."



Tech Garden workshops use a hands-on teaching method that allows students to learn new skills by completing projects and competing in challenges. Workshops teach skills like 3D printing by teaching the students to build their own 3D printers; how to weld by building and racing "urban canoes;" and how to use programing technologies such as Arduino and Raspberry Pi by creating automated "sumo-fighting robots." Tech Garden workshops teach life skills that are hobby-enhancing, resume-improving, and small business-fueling.



While Tech Garden begins its mission here in Alexandria, it hopes to establish mobile Tech Gardens across the country to reach underserved populations everywhere. Tech Garden has recently launched a month-long Kickstarter campaign to raise the necessary funds to make this act of community outreach possible.



About Tech Garden

Tech Garden is focused on providing the resources for teaching problem solving with tech to the community—especially underserved communities, veterans, educators, and kids. Tech Garden aims to create project-focused build spaces—including a Mobile Tech Garden—where people learn how to create solutions using 3D printing, computer-aided-design software, welding, laser-cutting, Arduino micro controllers, soldering, metal and wood working tools, programming and Raspberry Pi, CNC milling, plasma torch cutting, Internet of Things, and other current and emerging technologies.



Tech Garden's mission: Provide the community with an inclusive, collaborative, learning-though-doing build space that cultivates tech-focused problem solving.



