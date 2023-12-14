Combine Volite Micro Hyaluronic Acid Injections and SkinCeuticals Discolouration Defense to Treat Sun-Damaged Skin

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2023 --As an aesthetic doctor in Vancouver , Dr. Rozmin Kamani offers non-surgical treatments to work on the condition of the skin and body. Effects from spending too much time in the summer sun can become visible in the winter—pigmentation, wrinkling, the loss of elasticity and hydration. In other words, visible ageing.



For clients looking for a quick way to reverse damage, Dr. Rozmin Kamani recommends a two-step post-summer treatment—pairing an injectable hyaluronic acid known as Volite with SkinCeuticals Discolor Defense. For more, go to aesthetic doctor in Vancouver



When the weather cools, many people automatically reach for a richer, more emollient moisturizer. However, while these products address dryness, flakiness, and redness, they often won't address existing damage.



Pairing the injectable hyaluronic acid Volite with SkinCeutical Discolor Defense works to improve the condition of the skin. Volite is clinically proven to provide dermal hydration for up to nine months with just one treatment. By providing skin with an infusion of hyaluronic acid and then adding SkinCeuticals Discolor Defense , it's possible to replenish hydration levels while simultaneously improving brightness and minimizing the reoccurrence of discoloration—with continued daily use.



Hyaluronic acid is a molecule that holds up to 1000 times its own weight in water. It occurs naturally in the body, but levels start to deplete with age. Replenishing hyaluronic acid levels means a smoother, plumper appearance, which is why it's such a popular skincare ingredient, but Volite works on a whole different level. Injected just below the skin's surface, it effectively plumps and hydrates, smoothing roughness and evening out depressions. It's the intense burst of hydration skin needs to improve elasticity and hydration, minimizing the appearance of fine lines.



To repair sun-induced skin damage after the summer, Volite and SkinCeuticals' Discolor Defense is the perfect combination, providing synergistic benefits from powerful but mild ingredients that intensely hydrate and target damage without irritating skin.



As a medical aesthetic doctor, Dr. Kamani offers a range of non-surgical options to improve skin health. Backed by science and administered with top-notch medical knowledge, Dr. Kamani supports clients with solutions to address a range of concerns and maintain healthier, more youthful-looking skin for life.



