Comfort Inn St. Louis - Westport To Host a "Say Thank You with Waffles"

Maryland Heights, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --We would like to show our appreciation and honor our local Police Officers and Fireman. The Comfort Inn St. Louis - Westport will be hosting a complimentary Waffle Breakfast on Monday, August, 24, 2015 from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.



The breakfast will be located in Spazio's in the Comfort Inn at 12031 Lackland Rd. For more information please contact Angie Duraski at 314-590-5655.



