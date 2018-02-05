Coming Soon: Ultimate Battle All India Open E-Sports League Season 2

Noida, Uttar Pradesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --"Ultimate Battle is all set to launch the second edition of its popular all India open e-sports league. Like previous season, the event will host a number of online eSports competitions where players can compete for different e-sport titles and win exciting cash prices."



Ultimate Battle, the leading eSports company and #1 portal for eSports, is ready to launch the second edition of All India Open E-Sports League. The actual date of commencement of the league is yet to be announced. The company started the league back in 2017 as a nationwide eSports tournament featuring major eSports titles across multiple gaming platforms like Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, PC and Mobile.



The latest edition of the league would be more exciting than ever for two reasons. One, the season brings more gaming titles such as Clash Royale and 8 Ball Pool in the list; and two, all the matches throughout the league will live stream on Twitch and YouTube for offering pro gamers and eSports fans exciting and enjoyable gaming experience. The company will notify the date soon.



All India Open E-Sports League Season 2 in the Nutshell-



Name of the League: All India Open eSports League (2018)

Game Mode: Online

Games Available: FIFA 18, DOTA 2, CS-GO, Clash Royale, 8 Ball Pool

Price Pool: 5 Lakh



Get Ready for the Ultimate Battle Experience -



Ultimate Battle's eSports league is a launching pad for competitive gamers and aims at creating a new generation of professional eSports players. The league is open for eSports professionals who live and breathe eSports.



1. Register and Play:



To participate and play, a player needs to register with Ultimate Battle by clicking this link. Registration is required to play any of the tournaments in the league.



2. See Brackets Live:



Throughout a game, participants can get live view of the tournament bracket to maintain complete transparency of rounds, matches, and scores.



3. Report Score:



Once the match finishes, report your scores along with the valid screenshots to claim your win.



About Ultimate Battle

Ultimate Battle is a leading eSports company and #1 portal for eSports. The company is on the mission to promote e-sports in India through different leagues and tournaments, and to take e-sports to the level of a professional sport. With its eSports League, Ultimate Battle aims at offering pro-gamers thrilling eSports entertainment in an all new, interactive gaming environment.