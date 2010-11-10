Comm Solutions Recognized as Regional Partner of the Year by Riverbed

Malvern, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2010 -- Comm Solutions, one of the area’s largest value added multi-vendor technology leaders, today announced that it is a recipient of the Riverbed Technology Regional Partner of the Year 2010 Award for the Northeast Region. The awards were presented at the Riverbed Accelerate Performance Summit 2010, the company’s annual user and partner conference, on May 19th in Las Vegas, NV. The Riverbed® Partner Awards recognize partners that demonstrate success in the areas of customer wins, revenue growth and relationship investment.



Riverbed WAN optimization solutions enable organizations of all sizes to overcome a wide range of IT infrastructure performance bottlenecks, including poor application performance, slow database backups and insufficient bandwidth at remote sites. Over 7,800 customers have selected Riverbed WAN optimization solutions for superior application performance, easy deployment and management, broad support for application acceleration and scalability without compromise. Riverbed customers also experience exceptional customer support and product quality.



“Since partnering with Riverbed Technology in November 2006, Comm Solutions has focused on growing our WAN optimization business,” said William Buckalew, Vice President of Comm Solutions, “and we are looking forward to the continued growth of our collective businesses.” Through effective joint marketing campaigns, Comm Solutions has captured industry leading enterprise class clients in the pharmaceutical, financial and healthcare markets.



“This is an exciting time for our partners as enterprises recognize WAN optimization as an enabling technology to achieve their IT priorities, including virtualization, IT consolidation and cloud computing. Comm Solutions’ has been successful because of its ability to be a trusted business advisor and technology integration expert,” said Dave Peranich, senior vice president of sales at Riverbed. “This award acknowledges the Comm Solutions’ team on their success as a Riverbed partner,” said Paul Black, President of Comm Solutions and further commented that “The entire Comm Solutions team is extremely proud of our Riverbed Partner of the Year recognition; we look forward to continuing to build upon our strong partnership and increasing our Riverbed business throughout the region.”



Riverbed Partner Awards 2010 categories include Partner of the Year, Fastest Growing Partner, Regional Partner of the Year, Service Provider Partner of the Year, Systems Integrator Partner of the Year, Fastest Growing Service Provider Partner, Fastest Growing Service Partner and Fastest Growing Systems Integrator Partner.

