Commentary & Reports For: (NYSE:BBY), (NYSE:ITUB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2013 --Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 11, 2013, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2013. The company had 338,275,674 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of February 2, 2013.



Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of consumer electronics, computing and mobile phone products, entertainment products, appliances, and related services primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, and China.



ItauUnibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) announces the Conference Call about the 2012 Earnings Results of Itausa – InvestimentosItau S.A. on Thursday, March 7, 2013 at 9:00 AM ET (11:00 AM Brasilia Time).



ItaúUnibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of credit and other financial services to individuals and companies in Brazil and internationally. Its products and services include personal loans, overdraft protection, payroll loans, vehicle loans, credit cards, mortgage and agricultural loans, working capital loans, and trade note discount and export; pension plans, mutual funds, time deposits, demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and capitalization plans; and insurance products, including life, home, credit/cash cards, vehicles, and loan protection, as well as exchange and brokerage services.



