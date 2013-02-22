Commentary & Reports For: (OTC Pink: NSRGY), (OTCQB: FIND)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2013 --Nestl (OTC Pink: NSRGY) has to pull some of its products off European shelves after they were found to contain undeclared horse meat.



The company, based in Vevey, Switzerland, said in a statement late Monday that it withdrew some of its beef pasta ready meals from sale after tests conducted two days earlier detected horse DNA. Nestle said it increased its surveillance after reports emerged last month of mislabeled products being sold in Britain.



"Our tests have found traces of horse DNA in two products made from beef supplied by H.J. Schypke," Nestle said in a statement.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide.



Find out more on NSRGY here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Findex.com Inc. (OTCQB: FIND) closed in the last traded session at 0.0130, up nearly 91%. It moved up on a volume of 21.37M versus a 30 day average volume of 100,706. The stock is currently at a market capitalization of 1.01M. The stock has a 52 week high of 0.03 and a 52 week low of 0.00.



FINdex.com, Inc. is engaged in developing, publishing, marketing, distributing and direct-selling off-the-shelf consumer and organizational software products for the Windows platform. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company's operations consist of those relating to FormTool.com and its related line of products, as well as two language tutorial products. During 2011, the Company sold its flagship QuickVerse product line.



Find out more on FIND here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FIND



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009