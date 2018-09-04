Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --The report "Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market By Type (Dry lease and Wet lease) – Global Forecast to 2023", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Aircraft leasing could be a substitute to downright purchase for several reasons right from expediency to flow of cash. Presently there are a number of options pertaining to leasing and every option has its particular advantages and disadvantages. In layman terms, lease is an allocation of any aircraft with no transfer of the title. In this procedure, the one who owns the aircraft holds the legal title to the aircraft, however the possession of the aircraft is transferred to the lodger. The rules for leasing aircrafts are usually regulated by the FAA in the Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs). They categorize the leases as either wet leases or dry leases. The wet leasing is generally put to use for a leasing of short period and dry leasing is usually for prolonged period.



Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are BBAM, GE Capital Aviation Services, Avolon, AerCap, CIT Commercial Air, SMBC Aviation Capital, BOC Aviation, ICBC LEASING and Air Lease Corporation. The leading players in the market are profiled in detail based on company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Geographically, EMEA represented the leading share of the overall industry in 2014:

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to seize a significant part of the commercial aircraft leasing market in the future. Of which, the United States is predicted to dominate the market followed by Canada. Besides, Europe too is predicted to be responsible for substantial amount of market share of this industry. This region witnesses rise in the low cost aircraft carriers along with an ascending regional market for this industry. All of these factors are propelling Europe to sustain the aircraft leasing market lucratively. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is potentially the most rapid growing regional segment in the said forecast period.



The wet lease fragment represented the lion's share of the overall industry in 2014;

Based on type of leasing the wet leasing segment accounted for the biggest share and is anticipated to continue dominating the market in the upcoming years. Some of the main benefits associated with wet leasing are adequate maintenance and insurance options given by the lessors that reduce the pressure of airline operators.



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, EMEA represented the leading share of the overall industry in 2016 and will keep on dominating the market for the following years. The critical factors in charge of the market's development in the locale is the ascent in global traffic catered by the airlines, accessibility of provision for best-in-class flight services, high competition regarding cost, and the developing interest for aircraft leasing arrangements.



