Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2020 --A company understands that protecting their property and inventory is important. Businesses turn to Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc., a company which has been in business for more than 20 years, in order to protect their company from fire and theft. Business owners understand that commercial alarm systems can differ greatly from one business to another, so it's important to choose a company like Prestige Alarm that is experienced and trustworthy. There are several important components to commercial alarm systems located in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Vestavia Hills, Fultondale, and the surrounding areas. These components can range from security alarm systems to access control systems that can include such devices as laser technology, biometric control, card readers, and keypads.



The size and type of the business will help determine which commercial alarm system is best. The technicians at Prestige Alarm will visit each business, walk around the outside of the building and it is interior to understand the overall scope of the work. Each commercial alarm system can monitor the inside of the building, to protect employees and inventory, as well as the monitor the outside to deter potential intruders. Whatever components are needed, Prestige Alarm can supply the commercial alarm system to best protect the business in Vestavia Hills, Fultondale, Helena, Huntsville, and the neighboring towns.



Security camera systems are highly successful at deterring crime. Cameras can be placed indoors and outdoors for visual protection and surveillance to incorporate a perimeter surrounding the business. Whether a company is small or large, Prestige Alarm can provide the system which best suits the needs of the particular business. For more information visit www.prestigealarm.com or call 205-661-4822.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

In 1995, CEO Eddie Harden opened his business and named it Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. He started off providing security alarm to residential customers. Now, Prestige Alarm serves residential and commercial customers with a variety of products that include Fire Alarms, Security Alarms, Access Control, CCTV, Bi-directional Amplifiers, and Mass Notification Systems in the State of Alabama.