Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2020 --Commercial businesses rely on alarm systems for protection. Working with a reputable commercial alarm company is of paramount importance. Prestige Alarm works with businesses to ensure safety by installing commercial alarm systems and teaching business owners proper use of the system. Business Owners will be given instructions such as; how to arm and disarm the alarm, communicating to the central station once an event has occurred, and setting up passwords and pass codes. The highly skilled technicians at Prestige Alarm will answer questions regarding the life safety alarm system.



Prestige Alarm has served Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Tuscaloosa, Bessemer, Gadsden, Huntsville, and the surrounding areas for more than 20 years. Installing commercial alarm systems has been the bedrock of this Alabama State Licensed Fire Alarm Company and Security Firm. Prestige Alarm will install the right solution to protect the business, regardless if it is a simple security system or an integrated voice activated fire alarm. The qualified staff will listen to the customers' needs and develop a life safety system for your business needs in Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Tuscaloosa, Bessemer, Gadsden, Huntsville, and the surrounding areas.



Prestige Alarm will assist in designing the right commercial alarm system that is needed. From the first meeting until the installation is completed, technicians are available to answer any questions. After the installation is complete, Prestige's response team is available by calling the customer care phone number. For more information on commercial alarm systems call 205-661-4822 or visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products

Prestige Alarm has been in business for more than twenty years. Its founder and CEO, Eddie Harden has always wanted to offer security alarms to protect businesses and families from fire and theft, since having first-hand experience escaping a house fire, when Eddie was a young man. Eddie Harden has since expanded his business to include all low voltage alarm systems, to include fire, security, access control, bi-directional amplifiers, mass notification systems, and CCTV.