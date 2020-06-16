Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc. can outfit any company with the proper commercial alarm system. Commercial alarm systems can have layers of protection, depending on individual business needs. Some companies, buildings, and organizations need a basic commercial alarm system with monitoring, while others require more advanced commercial alarm systems. Companies in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Hoover, Gadsden, and Alabaster and the surrounding areas trust Prestige Alarm for commercial alarm systems to protect their investments.



Commercial alarm systems using access control provide an elevated level of security. Installing card readers, keypads, door strikes, magnetic locks, and biometric controls ensure employees or unwanted guests won't gain access to unauthorized locations.



Whether protecting sensitive data, warehouse storage or computer servers, commercial alarm systems, and access control systems can be programmed to limit access to a variety of places. Access Control can prevent intruders from gaining entry to the premises and protects employees inside the building from outside interruptions. Access can be granted or denied based on a variety of factors, including, privileges given, date, and time. Keypads, card readers, door strikes, magnetic locks, and biometric readers can be installed in almost any area including hallway entryways, office doors, storage rooms, and stairway doors. Commercial alarm systems can be customized to fit individual business needs, using one access solution or a combination of several access solutions.



Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products has been in the business of protecting their customers by monitoring fire and security systems for over 20 years. Each technician is a trained specialist, serving Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Hoover, Gadsden, and Alabaster. Free consultations are offered to help assess commercial alarm system needs. Prestige Alarm founder and President, Eddie Harden takes pride in working with his clients to provide free consultations to determine the right solutions at the right price.



For more information on commercial alarm systems, please visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm & Specialty Products' President, Eddie Harden, has been protecting residents and businesses in Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Gadsden, and Alabaster, Alabama for over 20 years. Prestige Alarm is the expert in commercial fire alarms, security alarms, access control, and CCTV.