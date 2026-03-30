Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2026 --Awnings on commercial buildings have been a staple for many decades, and while there have been a variety of different materials that have been used to create them, one material choice continues to be the obvious choice and that's aluminum. MASA Architectural Canopies has been working with aluminum and creating stunning commercial aluminum awnings for decades. From classic designs to modern interpretations and everything in between, aluminum is easily formed into an unlimited number of shapes and sizes. No matter what clients have in mind, their team will make it happen. Contact them today to see the different lines that they offer or to talk about the unique needs.



While some awnings are mostly utilitarian in nature and design, others don't have to be that way. Perhaps clients want to be able to have the natural sunlight come through using plexiglass panels in the framework of the aluminum awning. Or, clients want a more minimalist design that still provides a little bit of character for the building. They can work with inspiration from nearly any design style to create an aluminum awning that is distinct.



These aluminum awnings don't just look pretty, they also make an impact on a building, like clients would expect. It dresses up a building and prevents it from just looking like a giant box. It can also provide pops of color for the building along with a different shape for contrast. And no matter what it looks like, clients still get the strength and durability of aluminum.



So many awnings that people might see are square or rectangular in shape. While there is nothing wrong with this, it is the same shape that everyone often sees. Instead, why not offer a different shape that still accomplishes the same thing? Clients could have a semi-circle shape over the entrance way, or they could have an undulating ribbon stretching across the entire front of the building. There are many ways to create the right commercial aluminum awning for a building.



Commercial aluminum awnings have been around for many decades, and the reason they are still around is because they offer plenty of advantages that other materials just cannot equal. MASA Architectural Canopies is the aluminum awning experts; having worked with organizations of all sizes all over the country. Contact them today to learn more about the benefits of using aluminum for commercial awnings.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.