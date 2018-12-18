Commercial and Residential Fencing Company Launches New Website

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --QS Fencing specializes in the repair and installation of both commercial and residential fencing in Vancouver. To help visitors better understand their services and offerings, the company recently launched their brand-new website, which is now live at http://www.qsfencing.ca/residential fencing in Vancouver



Besides eye-catching shots of recent projects for both commercial and residential fencing, the new site features a clean, minimalistic feel. Services are listed under two main headings—residential and commercial. Besides featuring the standard metal pickets, privacy fences, and gates for homes, the website also highlights an extensive list of offerings, including:

Chain-link Fences

Aluminum Fences

Steel Fences

Railings

Bollards

and Electric Gates



The inspiration behind the redesign was to provide guests with a comprehensive overview of all the services available at QS Fencing. While residential fencing makes up a major component of their services, QS Fencing also caters to the commercial market. Moreover, as a small family-owned business, they work hard to understand clients' needs and come up with solutions that work.



The new website is part of an overarching initiative to help clients understand more about metal fencing, and why it's a cost-effective option for both home and business owners looking for fencing solutions.



To learn more about installing a metal fence for residential or commercial purposes, contact QS Fencing at (604) 777-3057.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver-based fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



