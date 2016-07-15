Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --USACommercialInsurance.com is continuing its recent expansion efforts, the latest of which has seen a large increase to its online presence. The website now lists out several dozens of different types of commercial auto insurance policies, making it quicker and easier than ever for any business owner to find the correct match.



"Each type of commercial auto policy is so different, so highly specific to its industry or the type of vehicle being operated," explains owner John Rothschild. "That's why we wanted to make it simpler for people to find what they were looking for, and also to discover easy explanations for what specific forms of coverage actually are, whether it's OOIDA truck insurance, or non-emergency medical transportation insurance."



As per the above, OOIDA insurance is a form of commercial transportation coverage dealing specifically with owner-operators, who are faced with different liabilities and challenges. For the latter, non-emergency medical transport services are loaded with additional equipment and provide careful transportation of potentially at-risk individuals in wheelchairs or who have other disabilities, also offering its own unique risks and types of liability.



With commercial auto insurance, it's essential that the right type of coverage is obtained in order to closely be aligned with the business, how it's set up, the industry it's in, who's operating the vehicle, what type of vehicle it is, and what is being transported. There are dozens of different types of policies, and by listing each out separately and enabling visitors to request highly specific quotes, USA Commercial Insurance is hoping to eliminate much of the burden, stress and confusion involved.



In the coming months, expect further expansion, both with increasing the policies explained and listed out on its website, as well as increasing geographic expansion. After beginning in Florida in 2004, in the past year, the company has increased to serve additional states including Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Virginia, with more on the way.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and West Virginia markets.



