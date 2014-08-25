Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --- ACI Insurance Services provides a huge range of different types of commercial auto insurance in Florida for their clients. Business owners of all kinds, across nearly any industry and utilizing any variety of vehicle or truck, will find the coverage they need at a price they can afford to pay, with the excellent customer service which ACI has always been known for.



No two businesses are the same in terms of the vehicles they use, the way their business is structured and operated, the services they provide, or anything else. What does remain the same is the need for high quality, reliable and affordable Florida commercial auto insurance.



For Florida commercial truck insurance, ACI provides coverage options for moving truck companies, long haul and transportation companies, 18 wheeler and semi-trucks, as well as other trucks of various sizes and shapes, general freight transport, and more.



ACI also works with clients who have a massive range of different needs, and that means that often generic commercial auto or trucking insurance doesn't get the job done.



This includes those in the construction and contracting businesses, owner operators within the transportation industry, and businesses who need commercial van insurance. This also includes the huge diversity within the specialty business vehicle insurance world, including tow trucks, dump trucks, logging trucks, refrigerated trucks, auto haulers, wreckers, and much more.



By working with more than a dozen different Florida commercial vehicle insurance brands, ACI can offer a perfect match for any client and business. Whether one specific company provides the best type of coverage and options, a better price, or both, the wide range of choices ensures there's never any settling or compromising.



The list of commercial auto insurance companies and brands that ACI partners with includes All State, Geico, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm, Travelers, 21st Century, Amtrust, CNA, Infinity, Titan and many others.



To get started with the best commercial auto insurance in Florida, call John Rothschild of ACI Insurance at 407.889.2612, or visit the company online at LowCostFLoridaInsurance.com to learn more about how he and his team can help.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild, with the express goal of providing not just great Florida insurance, but also services which were also affordable for consumers and small businesses. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI has a dedication to customer service, as well as extensive experience in the field, and knowledge of current issues. Today, as leading Florida insurance agents, they provide a wide range of services, including all types of Florida surety bonds, and ACI always puts the needs of their clients first above all else. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com.