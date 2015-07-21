Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --ACI Insurance is proud to specialize in providing insurance coverage and protection for industries which provide commercial transportation services. Any business which transports a customer or client, in any type of vehicle, can find the appropriate commercial auto insurance policy with the help of the ACI team.



One very important type of commercial auto insurance which ACI offers is taxi, ridesharing and Uber insurance. Uber drivers and those across other rideshare services face a unique set of risks and circumstances. ACI has the expertise in this field to help any individual navigate this process successfully while fully protecting themselves.



A related but separate form of insurance coverage which ACI can help its clients obtain is commercial limousine insurance. Limos also of course face a very different form of specifications and risks than other forms of vehicles, and a tailor-made policy must be obtained in order to fully protect the business owner and the driver.



ACI also provides commercial bus insurance. Buses may be used across many different types of businesses or services. From church buses or vans, to charter buses, school buses and more, ACI can find a plan which covers the business, the vehicle, and all of the individuals being ferried around.



There's also a full range of commercial truck insurance policies which ACI offers clients. This includes all types of trucks and trucking operations, along with a full host of specialty vehicles. From waste haulers to dump trucks, wreckers to automobile haulers, they all have a tailor-made plan built just for them.



ACI works with dozens of different insurance providers and carriers, which allows them to track down and offer great savings, along with policies which are a perfect match for any person's or business's specific needs and preferences. ACI currently provides insurance to individuals and businesses in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana.



Visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com for more information and to see a full list of services provided and policies offered, or call 407-889-2612 to speak with a representative and obtain a free, no obligation quote.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets.



Contact 407-889-2612 for more information, or visit LowCostFloridaInsurance.com