Commercial Chain Link Fences in Vancouver: When Size Matters

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2022 --As a commercial fencing provider in Vancouver, chain link fences are always in demand. Practical, durable and versatile, chain link fences may be used for residential properties, but it's commercial applications where these fences really come into their own.



As a commercial fencing option, chain link is unique, because it provides security without obscuring public view of a business. However, to maximize the benefits of commercial chain-link fencing, there are a few considerations—and one of is choosing the correct height for the application. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/ideal-height-for-chain-link-fence-check-out-tips-to-get-the-measurements-right/



1. Protecting Children and Pets



For preschools, schools, or doggy daycares, the primary purpose of a commercial chain link fence is security. Small children and pets tend to be adept climbers and jumpers—and either may take advantage of a diversion to make a break for freedom. In these cases, the team at QS Fencing recommends a height of approximately 1.8m for maximum safety. If the fence is mostly intended as an internal space where very small children can play, 1.2m may be enough.



2. Securing Property



To keep unwanted visitors away, there are a few factors to consider. A fence of 1.8m may be sufficient if it is installed on a flat terrain free of objects and landmarks that can give people a leg-up—think trees and benches. Consider the property and how people may access it. Then ask the team at QS Fencing for their recommendations. In some cases, razor wire or other accessories may be recommended for further security.



3. Delimiting Spaces



When safety isn't a concern, commercial chain link fencing may be a simple solution to delimit spaces. For example, it can help secure a parking lot and keep patrons from neighbouring businesses from using open spaces. In this case, fence installation should be minimal, so it blends into the background. With the application of a protective vinyl coating, chain link fencing can be camouflaged or designed to enhance a property.



Installation of Chain Link Fencing in Vancouver



As a family-owned business, the team at QS Fencing specializes in the installation and repair of metal fencings. They can customize installations to meet different requirements in terms of functionality and preference. To speak to a professional, call QS Fencing at (604) 777-3057



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca