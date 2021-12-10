Commercial Chainlink Fences in for Sports Courts and Arenas

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2021 --QS Fencing in Vancouver is a family-owned company that specializes in the installation and repair of all kinds of commercial fencing, including chainlink. Chainlink fencing is commonly used for all kinds of applications, including sports. Here are a few considerations when installing a chainlink fence around sports courts. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/chainlink-fence-for-sports-courts-how-to-choose-and-what-to-consider/



In condominiums, at home or in clubs, courts provide perfect places to practice volleyball, soccer, tennis. There are also flex spaces that can be used to host a series of activities. Whatever the model, protection is a must to protect observers—and properties owners.



Fencing is commonly used to surround sports courts, but which is best? There are several models to choose from. How should it be installed? And what other factors need to be considered? Read on to find out!



Chainlink Fencing in Vancouver for Outdoor Courts



Court fences are usually made of galvanized wire strands—aka chainlink. They are weather-resistant, useful in Vancouver and highly durable, which means they protect with minimal maintenance for years.



Chainlink fencing has always been favoured for all kinds of sports applications for one important reason—visibility. There's minimum visual obstruction, so there's less chance of missing an important goal or play. Chainlink fencing can be attached to posts made of concrete, wood or other material. It's a solution that can be customized for various needs.



In sports applications, fencing is used to increase the safety of the players and the spectators. There are two basic approaches to fencing in sports courts/arenas—the tubular fence and the standard one.



The tubular model is versatile and impact-resistant. It can be made of galvanized material or PVC. Every 3 metres, a 2-inch pipe is installed. The base is bolted directly to the ground, so it is very secure. Height can vary from one to eight metres. In contrast, the standard fence is installed on a concrete wall that stands above the ground.



Installing a Chainlink Fence

There are a few points to consider when building a chainlink fence as planning and precision will help ensure the installation remains strong:



- Height (for optimal safety)

- Mesh size

- Coverage and Area



Depending on requirements, the site needs to be prepared. This means planning for spacing, depth, and generally preparing the installation site. Will the fence need to be covered? Should it be resistant to wire cutters? The team at QS Fencing can provide advice for all needs and applications. To learn more about chainlink court fences, get in touch with one of our fence experts at (604) 777-3057 or send an email at info@qsfencing.ca for a free estimate.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured.



