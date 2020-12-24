Commercial Design Services: North Vancouver Architect and Design Duo Reveal Inspiration Behind Commercial Building Design

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2020 --Whether it's base building, renovations, upgrades, or expansion, architect Narjes (Nadi) Miri and her sister designer Ellie Miri at m+ Architecture | Interior Design have distinguished their business by offering clients a holistic approach to commercial building design in Vancouver. See more at https://mplusdesign.ca/services/commercial-services/



Commercial building design is about creating spaces that maximize purpose. A yoga studio, retail outlet, educational facilities, corporations. Each of these projects are highly specialized and require thoughtful execution of every detail. There are a variety of parameters to consider—client goals, corporate and commercial mandates, city or township directives, budgets, timelines, and much more.



As a North Vancouver-based architect and design team, the sisters behind m+ Architecture | Interior Design not only create spaces that match their purpose but also their neighborhood environments. With an ongoing emphasis on sustainable building materials, the team at m+ Architecture | Interior Design in Vancouver are LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) approved and committed to sustainable design practices.



Recent commercial projects undertaken by the Miri sisters include collaboration on a prefabricated summer house, the King Pins Bowling Alley, a daycare, and the Salad House food stall in the Capilano mall food court.



Commercial design is about utilization. It's about creating spaces that can comfortably and attractively accommodate users, allowing them to fulfill their purpose more efficiently and safely. The latter is of particular importance when it comes to building a safer post-pandemic world.



When transforming a commercial space, the team at m+ Architecture | Interior Design in Vancouver are skilled at coming up with creative solutions and include a careful budget that won't compromise design quality, and a capacity to provide state of the facilities at a reasonable cost.



About m+ Architecture l Interior Design

m+ Architecture l Interior Design, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides personalized service in the design of custom single-family homes, townhouses, and commercial projects. Their intent is to create distinctive buildings with a unique character, driven by environmental stewardship and the subtleties of robust, yet beautiful architecture and design.



