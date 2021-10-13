Commercial Fencing in Vancouver: Stainless Steel vs. Galvanized Steel

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2021 --As a company that specializes in commercial fencing in Vancouver, the team at QS Fencing released a new blog comparing commercial fencing materials. Specifically, what are the key differences between stainless steel commercial fencing and galvanized steel commercial fencing? Click here for more https://qsfencing.ca/blog/chainlink-fence-in-vancouver-how-to-choose-between-stainless-steel-fence-and-galvanized-steel-fence/.



To gauge the best material for a commercial fencing project, it's important to understand key differences before making the final call.



What is stainless steel?

Stainless steel is an alloy made from iron and chromium. Its main characteristic is high resistance to oxidation. In other words, stainless steel is a material that's practically impervious to rust aka iron oxidation.



As a metal, it is popularly used for construction and industry, including the automobile sector. Pots, pans, and utensils are another application that uses stainless steel. However, when it comes to commercial chain link fences, stainless steel is used in limited quantities. This is because of its price, which is much higher than galvanized steel.



What is Galvanized Steel?

Galvanized steel is a type of metal that goes through the galvanization process—it is coated with a thin layer of copper. This process helps to form a protective barrier against rust. Galvanized steel is widely used in civil construction (especially in the manufacture of steel tubes) due to its durability and resistance. Products that are outside need to be weather resistant, especially in the wet Vancouver climate. Screws, nails, and nuts all tend to use galvanized steel as their main material. It is also commonly used for appliances that have regular contact with water—like dishwashers.



Main Differences



Because of its cost, stainless steel fencing will only be used in smaller spaces. Galvanized steel fences are much more popular and are widely used to create barriers around residential and commercial properties, including parks, sports facilities, and for all kinds of farm applications.



