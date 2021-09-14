Commercial Fencing in Vancouver: Tips on How to Get Chain-Link Right

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2021 --Commercial fencing around a business enhances the life and beauty of a building, but which materials and structure are best? To decide, it's necessary to account for several factors. Read on to learn more at https://qsfencing.ca/blog/commercial-chain-link-fence-in-vancouver-how-to-get-it-right/



Commercial Fencing Vs. Wall



To assess if a fence or a wall is the best option, it's necessary to assess the risks and what kind of measures are necessary to assess them. For example, a fence leaves the property more visible whereas a wall can help conceal what's inside from intruders. On the flip side, if an intruder does breach the property, the wall can conceal their activities.



For protection and visibility, commercial fencing, such as chain-link, has become a go-to choice for protecting property and valuable tools/machinery.



Other Factors to Consider



Another factor to consider is the area. Not all barriers are easy to install. Consider these questions:



- Are their hills or gradients? Dips?

- What about the integrity of the ground?

- How is the whole thing going to look?

- What about maintenance?

- Are there any bylaws to consider?



As a modular option, commercial fencing like chain-link is easy to install. It can be easily customized to enclose all necessary perimeters with options for added security if necessary. Moreover, chain-link is made of durable, weather-resistant material, so it stands up to the elements aka—it's easy to maintain.



Making a Decision

When choosing a commercial fencing company, always check their portfolio and reputation. The quality of the install should be obvious. Remember to request a sample of the product and see photos of its previous work. Comparing quality is just as important as comparing prices.



Vancouver Commercial Fencing Company

For commercial fencing installation, maintenance or repair, call QS Fencing at 604-777-3057 or reach out to us at info@qsfencing.ca.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca