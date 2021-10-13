Commercial Flooring in Vancouver: Find a Company That Does It All

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2021 --Being a business owner generally means being busy. When it comes to commercial flooring in Vancouver, it's possible to save time (and money) by finding a company that does it all. For more, go to https://bcfloors.ca/commercial-flooring/.



Commercial flooring is a specific product and requires expertise to install. Why? It has to stand up to high traffic daily—over years. If the product is poor or installation is shoddy, the flooring will not last, which means extra investment for refinishing or replacement.



Clients who require commercial flooring usually come from specific sectors: public and government facilities, retail stores, industrial and athletic institutions, and private offices. There is an extensive selection of flooring products suitable for commercial applications. These may include Commercial vinyl, Luxury Vinyl Planks and Tile LVT & VCT, as well as Forbo Marmoleum, Rubber Floors, Commercial Carpet, Carpet Tiles, and AC5 Commercial Laminate and Hardwood, which are very popular today. Try to find a commercial flooring company with a variety of products, so selection is not limited.



After some research about the type of product that will work best (and look best), it's time to consider installation. Working with a company that does it all can save time and frustration—particularly since shipments can so often be delayed in the COVID era. Rather than ordering product and fussing with installers if a shipment is delayed, try to look for a company with installation professionals who can seamlessly coordinate shipping (if necessary) and installation.



For example, the commercial flooring installers at BC Flooring are fully insured and certified and have a minimum of 5 years of hands experience. They handle various commercial projects with a strong focus on quality and projects deadlines, always in compliance with industry standards.



Finally, look for a company that provides support in prolonging a commercial flooring investment. If the right product is properly installed, it should last a long time, but high wear and tear mean maintenance will be necessary. A good flooring provider will offer services like commercial floor cleaning, restoration, refinishing, sealing, burnishing, recoating.



BC Floors carry a wide range of industrial and commercial flooring products that meet all the requirements for high traffic areas. They also provide well-priced commercial flooring services including installation and refinishing. Learn more about their extensive product selection and their competitive A-Z approach.



BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



Michael

