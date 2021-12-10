Commercial Flooring: Introducing Quieter Options for Offices

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2021 --Flooring is flooring, right? Wrong. Flooring is about more than colour and ambiance. It's a functional piece of equipment—both in the home and in the office. That's BC Floors has created an article around how to choose commercial flooring to create a more beautiful and functional office space. For more, go to https://bcfloors.ca/flooring-for-commercial-offices-discover-the-quieter-options/



More and more companies have invested in a new concept for work areas. Gone are the offices and soul-sucking cubicles. Instead, more companies are tearing down walls and creating large offices called open space.



In addition to a modern and clean look, these spaces are more collaborative, fostering greater interaction, creativity, and communication. And while it makes the space more beautiful and functional, it's essential to think about how to keep everyone comfortable—and that means choosing the right floors for commercial spaces.



In high circulation offices, it's not just the beauty, practicality, durability and price that need to be considered. It is also necessary to think about silent flooring options that are capable of absorbing noise. In keeping with the trends, the specialists at BC Flooring now offer an incredible range of silent commercial flooring in Vancouver.



Choices aren't limited and include incredible options like vinyl, laminate, and even durable carpeting, all of which have their advantages:



Vinyl Flooring: absorb sounds and comes in an incredible variety of shades and designs



Laminate floors: a classic option that can be installed with acoustic blankets that insulate noise. Enjoy the classic look of hardwood in a more durable, easy-to-clean option



Carpet: cozy and casual, this is a great option that insulates sound, prevents heat loss, and comes in a variety of attractive patterns and colours—some maintenance is necessary!



Quiet Commercial Floors in Vancouver



For commercial flooring options that keep professional spaces professional, visit BC Floors. Browse the many alternatives and find the right installation with the help of experienced associates. For a free on-site estimation, contact 604-239-5500 or info@bcfloors.ca to get started.



About BC Floors

BC Floors is a team with a high level of flooring industry expertise and ethical standards. Services include old floor removal and disposal, flooring installation, hardwood floor refinishing, as well as custom work. Over the years, thousands of homeowners and commercial companies have entrusted BC Floors with their building and restoration projects. With a huge selection and competitive pricing, BC Floors is a one-stop solution for all services and products related to flooring in Vancouver.



For additional information, please visit https://bcfloors.ca/ or call (604) 239-5500.



Michael

Call 604) 239-5500.

Company website: https://bcfloors.ca/