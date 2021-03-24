Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Opening and running a business is a big step. It takes patience, persistence, and planning – lots of planning! One of the most important aspects in the business plan is commercial insurance and it's often needed well in advance of opening the doors to customers. The agents at Kelly Insurance Group, work to cover each business with property protection, liability coverage, workers' compensation, and business interruption insurance, in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, and the surrounding areas. Depending on the nature of the business, other commercial insurance options may be needed and/or recommended.



Commercial property, liability, and auto insurance protects not only the business owners but also the employees, which is why it is important to have the proper coverage when starting a new venture. Considerations should include but are not limited to the following:



- ownership of assets (contents/building)

- location of the business

- number of employees

- owners previous experience

- gross annual revenues

- vehicle ownership and use

- driving history of owners/employees



To protect any business, it is important and, in many states, legally necessary, to have workers' compensation insurance. This vital insurance protects the business when threatened with a costly lawsuit. This commercial insurance will also cover any injuries or illnesses an employee receives while on the job.



Depending on the type of business, the agents at Kelly Insurance will help determine which insurance coverage is needed for clients in Phoenixville, Limerick, Collegeville, Trappe, PA, and the local areas. Providing a customized, affordable insurance solution for each client, offers peace of mind. A one-size fits all policy is not in the best interest of the owner, which is why it is important to have an agent work directly with the business, to understand its scope. For more information on commercial insurance reach out to Kelly Insurance group at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.



About Kelly Insurance Group

For more than 35 years, Kelly Insurance Group has been providing commercial and personal insurance. This family-owned independent agency takes pride in offering risk management solutions to each client. They work with many of the top insurance carriers to provide business insurance, homeowners insurance, auto insurance, life and health insurance, along with tag and notary services and Medicare supplements.