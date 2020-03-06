Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2020 --Intrusion systems can have many layers of protection, depending on what is needed. Some companies, buildings and organizations need a basic commercial monitored security system; while others require more advanced security coverage that is much more sophisticated and complex. Prestige Alarm can integrate or develop the proper intrusion system that can be as simple as standard door contacts to a multitude of strategically sophisticated integrated security devices.



Commercial Intrusion systems, in Huntsville, Bessemer, Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Birmingham and Hoover, can use integrated access control to provide an elevated level of security. Installing card readers, keypads and biometric controls ensure employees or unwanted guests won't gain access to unauthorized locations. Whether protecting sensitive data, warehouse storage or computer servers, integrated intrusion systems can be programmed to limit access to a variety of places. This prevents intruders from gaining entry to the premises and protects employees inside the building from outside interruptions. Access can be granted or denied based on a variety of factors, including, date, day and time. Keypads, card readers and biometric readers can be installed in almost any area including elevators, hallway entryways, office doors, storage rooms and stairway doors. Commercial intrusion or access control systems can be customized to fit thwhate needs of your organization.



Prestige Alarm provides 24-hour emergency services to customers who want that peace of mind of knowing they have coverage. Each Prestige Alarm technician is manufacturer certified and skilled at providing the best service possible. Prestige Alarm founder and President, Eddie Harden takes pride in working with his clients to provide free consultations and worry free installations. Harden says, "We get great joy from a job well done. Often times we will get a call from a customer to thank us for our work and service, but better than that, they refer us to their family and friends. At Prestige Alarm, we're grateful for that." For more information on commercial security systems, please visit www.prestigealarm.com.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

Prestige Alarm has strong roots in local businesses and government offices through out Alabama. Founded in 1994, the company has installed or serviced more than 5,000 commercial alarms, that includes fire, security and most all life safety systems. Commercial businesses and government institutions trust the services provided by founder and president, Eddie Harden and his team.