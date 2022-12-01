Commercial Locks and Door Shares Expert Tips for Preventing Break-Ins for Sacramento-Area Businesses

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2022 --Crime rates in Sacramento continue to rise during the holiday season, to the distress of all in the area. For those who run businesses, the rates of theft, robbery and commercial break-ins are among the most concerning. Particularly as holiday inventory arrives. Commercial Locks And Doors (CLAD) has started an awareness campaign to help businesses prevent break-ins and avoid the costs, stress, and lost business they can cause over the holidays.



Many of the commercial break-ins in the area are committed by organized criminals. That was true of the group that stole $90k in jewelry in October and then went on to vandalize and rob the same store twice more in November, according to MSN News. Avoiding becoming a target of repeated theft is an important priority for any business.



"Few business owners realize that the little security issues that they don't think much of make them a target for organized criminals," explains Erica Schaefer from Commercial Locks And Doors.



Small cracks in windows and doors, rust or dents in doors, a broken security light, or even a security door that doesn't close properly can make your business an appealing target for repeated theft. While managers and business owners get used to these seemingly small risks on the property, it just takes one criminal to notice it.



Schaefer advises business owners to get small security issues fixed up quickly and to invest in even more secure door hardware when they can.



"Purchasing higher quality door hardware ends up paying for itself, particularly in Sacramento," says Schaefer.



"The crime rate here is higher than in almost all Californian counties. Your odds of needing that hardware to repel a criminal are just much higher. And getting the replacement is a lower cost than dealing with the aftermath of theft."



Schaefer encourages business owners to consult with door hardware professionals to get an accurate assessment of how different brands compare. When possible, choose brands with more obvious security features to convince thieves it is just not worth it to try to break down the door or window.



Visibility is important. Sacramento's Organized Retail Crime Task Force agrees. The California's Governor's office told Yahoo! News that the task force will be, "increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state and working with local law enforcement agencies to make arrests and heighten visibility."



While your business may not have dedicated security guards or a crime task force, making sure any security you do have is visible is still important.



Keeping your staff safe is another large priority. There has been a string of thieves taking advantage of employees left on their own to manage small stores. In October, three women overwhelmed the single employee who was tending Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits in Sacramento. Ideally, business owners would schedule at least two employees to make them harder to distract and a less vulnerable target for thieves.



"When you can, arm your staff with better security tools," says Schaefer. Options like access control systems are particularly important to prevent customers and potential thieves from accessing key parts of your property where you may keep cash, inventory or other goods. Access control systems can also allow employees to lock and unlock the front door remotely, which can make all the difference during a robbery.