Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2011 --Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Wednesday, October 27th, 2011 that it originated a $1,700,000 loan for the refinance of a self storage facility located at 530 Athens Highway, Loganville GA.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the Georgia borrower with a 30 year loan.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.