Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2012 --Selectcommercial.com announced on Monday, August 20th, 2012, that it originated a $750,000 loan for the refinance an Office Building located in Fenton, MI.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Selectcommercial.com provided the Michigan borrower with a 10 Year fixed rate.



Selectcommercial.com specializes in Apartment Building loans and commercial mortgage loans nationwide.



About Commercial Mortgage Rates and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.