Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2012 --Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Thursday, January 12th, 2012 that it originated a $1,250,000 loan for the refinance of a Medical Office facility located at 3973 Atlanta Highway, Loganville GA.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the Georgia borrower with a 30 year loan.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC quotes commercial mortgage rates for apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business mortgages in most of the country.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.