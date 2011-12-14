Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2011 --Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Tuesday, December 13th, 2011, that it originated a $1.475 million dollar commercial mortgage loan for the refinance of Palomino Drive Apartments, an 88 unit apartment, 69,255 square ft. complex located at 92 Palomino Drive, Weirton WV.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the West Virginia borrower with a 5-year fixed commercial mortgage rate on a 75% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 20-year amortization.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC quotes commercial mortgage rates for apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans in most of the country.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.