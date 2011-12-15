Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2011 --Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Wednesday, December 14th, 2011, that it originated a $1,965,000 million dollar commercial mortgage loan for the refinance of Westport Holding Texas LP, a 6 unit office/retail space located at 4855 Riverstone Blvd, Missouri City TX.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the borrower a 10 year fixed rate commercial mortgage loan based on a 60% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan was amortized over a 25 year period.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC quotes commercial mortgage rates for apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans in most of the country.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.