Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2013 --Selectcommercial.com announced on Monday, November 25th, 2013, that it originated three loans totaling $3,268,000 loan for the refinance of self storage units located in Ellijay GA, Laurinburg NC and Havelock NC.



The borrower received 25 year loan terms and amortizations with rates fixed for five years. This allowed the borrower to lower his rate, lower his monthly payments, obtain fixed rates and access working capital.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Selectcommercial.com provided the borrower with the loan.



Selectcommercial.com specializes in Apartment Building loans and commercial mortgage loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.