Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2011 --Select Commercial Funding, LLC announced on Wednesday, December 14th, 2011, that it originated a $3.525 million dollar commercial mortgage loan for the refinance of a vertical wind tunnel located at 190 Paraclete Drive, Raeford, NC.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the North Carolina borrower with a commercial mortgage loan that featured a 25 year term.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC quotes commercial mortgage rates for apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans in most of the country.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.