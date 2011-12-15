Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2011 --Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Wednesday, December 14th, 2011 that it originated a $1.1 million dollar commercial mortgage loan for the purchase of a specialty property, a Horse Farm located at 283 Long Swamp Road, Plumstead Township, NJ.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the New Jersey borrower with a 25 year commercial mortgage loan.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC quotes commercial mortgage rates for apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans in most of the country.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.