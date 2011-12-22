Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2011 --Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Thursday, December 22nd, 2011 that it originated a $501,000 commercial mortgage loan for the refinance of a commercial property, a Retail Store located at 76 West Main St, Patchogue NY



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the New York borrower with a 30 year commercial mortgage loan.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC quotes commercial mortgage rates for apartment building loans, commercial mortgages and business real estate loans in most of the country.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.