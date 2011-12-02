Atlantic Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2011 --Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Thursday, December 1st, 2011, that it originated a $2,600,000 commercial mortgage for the refinance of Summit Breckenridge Apartments, a 107 unit Apartment Building located at 1005-1125 Glen Place, Duluth, MN.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Select Commercial Funding, LLC provided the Minnesota borrower with a 10 Year Arm rate on a 75% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 30 year amortization.



Select Commercial Funding, LLC specializes in Apartment Building loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding, LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.