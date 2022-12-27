Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, offers commercial power washers in Orange County, Westchester, Bronx, Yonkers, Farmingdale, Bridgeport, and the surrounding areas. Whether a business does power washing for other businesses, or they need a quality commercial power washer for equipment, the team at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies can help anyone get the right setup for their needs.



Many times, people will use the terms "power washer" and "pressure washer" to describe their equipment. There is actually a difference between the two as a power washer includes the added aspect of heat to the high-pressure water being set out of the nozzle. Just like people get better results in washing dishes in hot water versus cold water, the same is true with the results users get from a power washer and hot water compared to a pressure washer without the heating element.



When customers operate one of the power washers they see the difference it makes when cleaning a variety of surfaces. The sidewalk outside of a business will get cleaner with the hot water being used, and even stuck on debris like gum will come off much easier with a power washer. On heavy equipment, when users are cleaning them with a commercial power washer, they will see the grease and dirt just melt off with the use of the hot water.



While A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies definitely sing the praises of their commercial power washers, it is important that they be used on the right equipment and surfaces. Softer surfaces will not be able to stand up to the heat and pressure that a commercial power washer will produce. However, when using a commercial power washer on hard surfaces, like brick, concrete, thick metal, and more, it can extend the life of the item being cleaned as well as enhance safety for people using it.



