Commercial Property in Norwich Is Now Attainable for Industrial Unit Leasing

Wymondham, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2013 --Commercial property in Norwich is now accessible for rent in spacious floor sizes and features. There are two units available in Bowthorpe on Charles Watling Way that are located approximately three miles from Norwich City centre. Both properties come with a six month get-out clause that releases tenants from any obligations after vacating on the first of the month. The rental agreements are flexible and economical for industries that need temporary space to conduct business.



The unit on 2 Charles Watling Way is 1,250 floor square footage and includes a kitchen for breaks and lunch. The tenant may place coffee makers, refrigeration, tables with chairs, and a microwave for workers to have access to. It also includes a parking lot that is clean and spacious for employees and visitors. There is decoration throughout the commercial property in Norwich and a restroom for gentlemen and ladies with a sink and toilet.



The other unit Oaktree is promoting is on Charles Watling Way as well and is very spacious, 2500 square feet. It features a tall fence with gate that is lockable after business hours for security purposes. The commercial property in Norwich is completely refurbished with decor and Broadband access. It also consists of a large parking lot, kitchen, office area, and work space.



A spokesperson said, “The properties are well maintained before leasing and services are available to tenants for maintenance. Oaktree Management Company provides maintenance support and repairs while under lease contract.”



About Oaktree Partnership

Oaktree Partnership property management company is a family-owned business in Norwich that offers rental and maintenance services. Visit their website to see the units and request for information or call 01953 600051.